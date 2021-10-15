Gallery

Published: 9:58 AM October 15, 2021

The cast of KD Theatre Productions' 2021 Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

What better way to get into the festive spirit early than meeting the characters of KD Theatre Productions' Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Guests to the press launch at The Maltings in Ely were treated to a sneak preview of what can be expected from the Cambridgeshire group's show as the colourful cast made grand entrances in full costume.

Among the cast are Ely’s favourite funny man, Terry Gauci, who will be returning for his eighth Ely pantomime and Terry Burns who is back for his fifth year in Ely.

Ellie Bovingdon will play the title role and her Princess Aurora will capture the hearts of young and old alike.

Leah Pinney will have audiences spell-bound as the evil Carabosse who causes Princess Aurora to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep.

But will Prince Harry (Ashley Standland) be able to save Aurora from her slumber?

Will Nurse O’Dear (Terry Gauci) ever find a new husband? And will Muddles (David McNair) finally get the court Jester job he’s so longed for?

Joined by Terry Burns in the role of the King of Elytopia, this pantomime is sure to dazzle and delight the young and the young at heart.

The pantomime had its official launch on October 14 in Ely where they welcomed sponsors including Cheffins, House of Pure, Price Bailey, The High Flyer, Treetops and Apex Coffee.

Also in attendance was the Mayor of Ely and local charity Spectrum.

The pantomime will be collecting for the mayor’s charity as well as Spectrum across the run of the performances.

The pantomime will run from Friday 10 to Friday 31 December.