Published: 5:19 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM June 21, 2021

Casting has been revealed for ‘Honk!’, the award-winning musical by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, which will be staged open-air against Ely Cathedral from July 20. - Credit: KD THEATRE

Casting for an Olivier-Award-winning family musical that will be staged open-air in the grounds of Ely Cathedral has been announced.

KD Theatre Productions will return to The Dean’s Garden for a third year with their ‘open air theatre season’.

The company will stage ‘HONK!’, which is a reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Ugly Duckling’, from July 20-25.

Written by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, it will see Joey Warne lead the show as Ugly with Leah Pinney as Ida.

Also appearing in the production will be Charlie Culkin, Gregor Duncan, Emma Hough, David Mcnair, Hannah Ponting and Rhys Whiteside.

Honk! tells the tale of ‘Ugly’, a young duckling who appears to look different to his brothers and sisters.

Made fun of by the other farmyard animals, Ugly is lured away by the devious Cat who hopes to enjoy Ugly as a lunchtime snack.

Just as Ugly clocks on to what is happening, he tries to run but can’t find his way back to the farmyard.

On his search for home, he encounters some larger-than-life characters who all teach him different lessons which begin to help Ugly realise it’s what’s on this inside that matters.

The musical will be directed by Daniel Bell and choreographed by Katherine Hickmott with musical direction by Jack Breeze.

The show is produced by KD Theatre Productions and will take place in the grounds of Ely Cathedral from July 20.

There will also be a one-off performance in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral on August 7.

Tickets are on sale now.