Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Don’t miss KD Theatre’s giant of a pantomime at The Maltings this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:35 21 December 2018

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

Don’t miss KD Theatre Productions’ giant of a pantomime which is at The Maltings in Ely until January 2.

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The local group brings Jack and the Beanstalk to life throughout the Christmas season and last night’s gala performance proved why it is such a hit with families.

One of those watching the show was the Mayor of Ely, Councillor Mike Rouse, who said: “Whatever you do, go and see it, relax and have fun this Christmas season.”

Terry Gauci returns by popular demand as Handyman Harry and Daniel Bell returns to the stage to play Dame Trott.

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely favourites Gregory Hazel and Lucinda Withers return to play Spirit of the Beans and Baroness Blunderbore alongside a cast of professional performers.

The cast is also joined by local young children from KD Academy.

Daniel Bell, writer and director, said: “Featuring a live band, spectacular sets and lavish costumes, there really is no better way to kick start your festive activities.”

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Poor old Dame Trott cannot believe what her son, Jack, brings back in exchange for the cow – but what might seem like a bag of old beans could just be the start of a new adventure for the Trott family.

To book £12.50 tickets online visit www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01353 725026.

Running time: two hour 15 minutes approx. (including 20 minute interval).

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse with panto favourite Terry GauciMayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse with panto favourite Terry Gauci

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

#includeImage($article, 225)

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough died over the last five years, figures show

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

The Day of the Duck book launch in Ely as artist Helen Stratford tells us how it challenges behaviour in the city

A waddling tale of how a duck’s journey through Ely highlights the plight of the people was showcased at Babylon Arts Gallery. Picture: NICK CHEEK

Don’t miss KD Theatre’s giant of a pantomime at The Maltings this Christmas

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely-based Labour-tech joins forces with The Lighthouse Centre to help the city’s homeless

Keith Wilson (right) and Giles Cornell (left) – Ely-based Labour-tech Recruitment is doing their bit to help the homeless in the city. Picture: LABOUR-TECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists