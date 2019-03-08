Gallery

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland is ‘lively and highly entertaining’

There was no better way to spend a wet Sunday afternoon than to revel in a lively and highly entertaining production of Alice in Wonderland in the Maltings in Ely.

All the favourite characters were there of Alice, the ever-so-late White Rabbit, the sleepy Dormouse, the Playing Cards, the Town Crier, the grinning Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar indulging in a bit of smoking, and the downtrodden King and his wife the petulant Queen of Hearts.

The familiar story of Alice rolled out in a series of non-stop music and action that kept the audience fascinated for the whole performance. Highlights for me were the quivering panic of the White Rabbit, Alice and her common sense questions, and the outrageous Queen and her subservient husband.

What was especially delightful was that the Maltings was packed with families with young children who were all wholly entranced in proceedings on the stage.

The company consists of Melissa Jane Fleming, Oliver Scott, Ashley Shackell, Rhys Whiteside, Francesca Pim and Laurie Anderson or Isabelle Smith who played mini Alice.

They were backed by a highly efficient and effective team.

Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions make a fine combination when it comes to entertaining theatre.

Their next joint production to watch out for will be Rapunzel.

