Kays of Ely in 3 High Street will close later this month (February).

An independent gift shop in Ely’s High Street is closing later this month (February) after the owners have decided not to renew their lease.

Kays of Ely, that provides gifts and lighting solutions to residents and visitors in the city, will close its doors in 3 High Street for the last time in the coming weeks.

Some may remember the shop when it was called Ely Lighting & Gifts.

The closure was announced in a statement on social media yesterday (February 1).

It read: “We want to say a big thank you to all our lovely customers who have supported us over the years.

“It’s been a tough decision, but sadly we will not be renewing our lease.

“Our little shop will close at the end of February with a huge sale throughout the month (excludes handmade items).

“Make sure to pop in, grab a bargain, stock up on all of those ‘hard to find lightbulbs’, treat your home to a little bit of bling or sparkle and put some special presents away for next Xmas!

“Thank you, we will miss you.”

A closing down sale is now on at Kays of Ely until its doors shut for the last time at the end of the month (February).






