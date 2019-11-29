Man, 36, charged with murder of 51-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire
29 November, 2019 - 10:56
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman from Cambridgeshire, police have revealed.
Zac Jackson will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court today following the death of 51-year-old Katy Sprague from Cambridge.
The 36-year-old of Coleridge Road has been charged following an incident on that street at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, November 27.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to Coleridge Road with reports of concern for Katy.
"She was seen by paramedics but sadly died. A post mortem carried out yesterday concluded a preliminary cause of death as compression of the neck."