Man, 36, charged with murder of 51-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire

Zac Jackson has been charged with the murder of Katy Sprague from Cambridge on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman from Cambridgeshire, police have revealed.

Zac Jackson will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court today following the death of 51-year-old Katy Sprague from Cambridge.

The 36-year-old of Coleridge Road has been charged following an incident on that street at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, November 27.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to Coleridge Road with reports of concern for Katy.

"She was seen by paramedics but sadly died. A post mortem carried out yesterday concluded a preliminary cause of death as compression of the neck."