Advanced search

Man, 36, charged with murder of 51-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire

29 November, 2019 - 10:56
Zac Jackson has been charged with the murder of Katy Sprague from Cambridge on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Google Maps

Zac Jackson has been charged with the murder of Katy Sprague from Cambridge on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman from Cambridgeshire, police have revealed.

Zac Jackson will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court today following the death of 51-year-old Katy Sprague from Cambridge.

The 36-year-old of Coleridge Road has been charged following an incident on that street at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, November 27.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to Coleridge Road with reports of concern for Katy.

"She was seen by paramedics but sadly died. A post mortem carried out yesterday concluded a preliminary cause of death as compression of the neck."

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Hero post office worker helped save elderly man after he went missing for five days

Sukhpal Jatana of Mepal Post Office (pictured with her husband Gurdip) helped save one of her regular customers after he went missing for five days. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Trains from east Cambridgeshire village suspended because new rolling stock too long for the platform

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Murder probe launched following death of woman in her 50s

Murder probe launched following death of woman in her 50s.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Hero post office worker helped save elderly man after he went missing for five days

Sukhpal Jatana of Mepal Post Office (pictured with her husband Gurdip) helped save one of her regular customers after he went missing for five days. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Trains from east Cambridgeshire village suspended because new rolling stock too long for the platform

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Murder probe launched following death of woman in her 50s

Murder probe launched following death of woman in her 50s.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man, 36, charged with murder of 51-year-old woman from Cambridgeshire

Zac Jackson has been charged with the murder of Katy Sprague from Cambridge on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Google Maps

People’s Vote day of action urges supporters in Ely to vote tactically

Campaigners from across Cambridgeshire canvassed in Ely to persuade residents to vote Liberal Democrat for their best chance of securing a majority for a People’s Vote. Picture: PAUL BROWNE

Caretaker police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby offered a less than ringing endorsement by chairman of the panel that appointed him

Edward Leigh (left) chair of the police and crime panel who confirmed the appointment of Cllr Ray Bisby (centre) to be interim police and crime commissioner after Jason Ablewhite (right) quit. Picture; ARCHANT

Rikki Neave: 25 years after his murder police tell his mother Ruth they remain ‘committed and determined’ to find his killer

Ruth Neave continues to campaign to find the killer of her son Rikki. His was murdered 25 years ago in Peterborough. On his birthday (right) she visits his grave in private to remember with fondness his short life. Picture; ARCHANT

Murder probe launched following death of woman in her 50s

Murder probe launched following death of woman in her 50s.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists