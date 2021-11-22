Katrina Cattani, of Ely St John Ambulance Cambridge section, was awarded a medal of honour at the St John HQ in London on November 18. - Credit: Derek Cattani

A woman from Ely has won an award from St John Ambulance in recognition of her services to young people.

Katrina Cattani, of Ely St John Ambulance Cambridge section, was awarded a medal of honour at the St John HQ in London on November 18.

She was one of 46 members who attended The Order of St John investiture to receive their honorary awards.

Katrina’s dad, Derek, said: “Katrina was awarded the medal of ‘member’ for her services to young people and as unit manager in East Cambridgeshire for her outstanding contribution to the group in Ely.

Katrina Cattani, of Ely St John Ambulance Cambridge section, was awarded a medal of honour at the St John HQ in London on November 18. - Credit: Derek Cattani

“Katrina has also promoted the young ‘Badger’ group that she helped to start a couple of years ago.

"She now has 20 young people and adults in the Ely area attending the various events and training meetings.”

The awards were instructed by Her Majesty the Queen and represented by Julie Ann Spence, OBE QPM, as her majesty’s lord-lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.