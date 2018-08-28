Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

PUBLISHED: 08:09 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 24 December 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted shopping in a Norfolk discount store as the Royal Family prepares to spend Christmas in the county.

Kate Middleton was reportedly seen in The Range in King’s Lynn on Sunday, according to a number of national newspapers.

She was spotted by teacher Sarah Daniels, who told the Daily Mail: “As I was looking at the shelves I noticed a tall dark-haired lady further down the aisle and thought to myself ‘I recognise that face’.

“Then I heard George say ‘Charlotte, pick that up’ and the penny suddenly dropped as to who they were. It seemed like a lovely family outing for them the day before Christmas Eve.”

Earlier in the day the Queen and other members of the royal family braved the December weather to attend a Sunday service at the Sandringham Estate.

Mrs Daniels said at one point Princess Charlotte had sat down on the floor, while Prince George had asked to buy some slime - a toy popular with children.

And when she left there was a fleet of Range Rovers outside.

She added: “We are used to all the pomp and ceremony that goes with the Royal Family but it was great to see Kate shopping with her children in the kind of discount store the rest of us use.”

It was reported the Duchess had bought so much her security staff had to fetch extra trolleys.

The Queen arrived in the county on Thursday and will be joined by many members of the Royal Family for Christmas.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Most Read

It’s the clash of Suffolk’s top non-league sides as Leiston entertain Needham Market in huge Boxing Day lunchtime game

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER

SIL round-up: Chidlow hits hat-trick as Trimley thrash Grundisburgh. Swans joy, Henley stay top, Cops and Capel both see red!

Plenty of non-league action in the SIL

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Forest midfielder Bridcutt a ‘top target’

Ipswich Town have been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt. Photo: PA

Hadleigh lose out in final minutes as Kirkley & Pakefield do it again!

James Ross for Hadleigh saw a long range effort held by Kirkley keeper Alex Blowers on Saturday Photo: PHIL MORLEY

Felixstowe & Walton fail again to see off a bottom side as Dereham claim a point

GOAL! Miles Powell (2nd left) lands on his back after scrambling the second half equaliser for the Seasiders Photo: STAN BASTON

Latest from the Ely Standard

Queen arrives to begin

The Queen, who arrived in Norfolk on Thursday, is expecting a house-full this Christmas Picture: Denise Bradley

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

12 hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises £2,500 for Ely-based Malcolm Whales Foundation charity

Twelve hours of sport at Witchford Village College raises more than £2,500 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation charity. Picture: JOANNA GORDON/WITCHFORD VILLAGE COLLEGE.

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Youngsters bring ‘festive cheer’ to Norfolk hospital after making 250 Christmas cards for patients and staff

Charge Nurse Jiby Cherian (back left) welcomes Robert Griffiths, assistant head (back centre) and teacher Savannah Farrell (back right) along with youngsters – Pupils from The Windmill Primary Federation delivered their 250 hand-made Christmas cards to patients and staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists