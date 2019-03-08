Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children's charity

A Cambridgeshire youngster, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old, has finally met her celebrity idol Lewis Hamilton.

Thanks to children's charity Rays of Sunshine, 11-year-old Kacie met the Formula 1 star at the Mercedes Factory in Brackley at a special event held for seriously ill children.

Kacie, who lives in Cambridge, has had to endure three brain surgeries and has been closely monitored with MRI scans and regular check-ups for three years since her diagnosis.

She is a huge fan of Lewis Hamilton and loves Formula 1, her greatest wish to meet Lewis and watch him race at the Grand Prix.

The charity - formed in 2003 - took her to the exclusive event for a behind the scenes tour of the Mercedes Benz factory, which is unavailable to general members of the public.

After the tour, Lewis spent time with Kacie and her family chatting, signing merchandise and taking lots of photos.

To top it all off, Kacie got to go to the Silverstone race track and experience the 2019 Grand Prix and watch Lewis secure the win.

Kacie's mum, Lisa, said: "Kacie had an amazing day. We are all still talking about it. Meeting Lewis Hamilton was Kacie's wish come true.

"Her little face when she saw Lewis will be a picture in my head forever; she was so overwhelmed with joy. He was very friendly and so welcoming to Kacie."