Footballers have it covered as roofing firm sponsors new kit

Littleport Rangers Under 13s have secured the sponsor of Vinall Roofing for the 2020-21 season. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE Archant

Youngsters will have no problem on cover for the 2020-21 season thanks to their new sponsor.

Steve Gilchrist and Clive Lee, partners at Vinall Roofing, have decided to give Littleport Rangers Under 13s a boost by sponsoring their kit.

Steve and Clive are also involved in the Littleport food bank, where they have donated and delivered food to people who are unable to leave their home.

Although the team cannot play until at least December 2 due to new coronavirus lockdown measures, it is hoped they can show off their new attire sooner rather than later.

“It would be beneficial to youngsters to have that healthy exercise and for parents too who come to watch their children, socially distanced of course, in the open air,” Clive said.

Last month, Littleport Rangers’ Under 12 Navy team secured the sponsorship of Rumbles Fish Bar, which previously supported the team four years ago.