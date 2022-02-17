Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, will speak at an International Women's Day event held by the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

The Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire will open an event to mark International Women’s Day next month.

Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM will be a keynote speaker for the event, organised by the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

The event will allow delegates to look into issues that affect career development of women, how to influence change and consider their own aspirations and barriers.

Mrs Spence said: “I will share my journey through teaching and progression through the police force, before being appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as the 37th Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, the Sovereign’s representative in the county.”

Table workshops will also be held to allow attendees to discuss the barriers faced in life and how to break those barriers.

The event will take place on March 8 at Peterborough Cathedral between 9.30am-1pm.

For more details, visit: https://www.cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk/event/international-womens-day-2/.

International Women’s Day recognises the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women each year while raising awareness about equality for women.