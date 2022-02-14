Julie Sangster (pictured) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12). - Credit: Co-op Burwell

A ‘lovely’ customer team member, who has been working at a store in Burwell for the last 11 years, retired on Saturday (February 12).

Julie Sangster, has been working in the Co-op store in Ness Road ever since it started trading as Budgens.

“I believe the Co-op lease started in June 2016 which would make it five and a half years that I’ve been with the company,” said Julie.

“A few customers remember me from my main career though which was with Barclays bank in Cambridge.”

A photo of Julie alongside some of her colleagues and manager, Steve Smith, was posted on Facebook when she retired; it now has nearly 100 reactions.

Steve said: “Julie led membership for the last two years at the store.

“She engaged with the team to promote Co-op membership to the customers and the benefits of the 2% rewards given to the community.”

One person who commented on the photo said: “It’s always been lovely coming in and chatting to you. I’ll definitely miss seeing you in the store”.

Another added: “Enjoy your retirement Julie, thank you for always being so lovely”.

