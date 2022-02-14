News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Team member, Julie, retires after 11 years of service in store

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:17 PM February 14, 2022
Updated: 3:47 PM February 14, 2022
Julie Sangster (pictured) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12).

Julie Sangster (pictured) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12). - Credit: Co-op Burwell

A ‘lovely’ customer team member, who has been working at a store in Burwell for the last 11 years, retired on Saturday (February 12). 

Julie Sangster, has been working in the Co-op store in Ness Road ever since it started trading as Budgens. 

“I believe the Co-op lease started in June 2016 which would make it five and a half years that I’ve been with the company,” said Julie. 

“A few customers remember me from my main career though which was with Barclays bank in Cambridge.” 

Julie Sangster (pictured) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12).

Julie Sangster (pictured) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12). - Credit: Co-op Burwell

A photo of Julie alongside some of her colleagues and manager, Steve Smith, was posted on Facebook when she retired; it now has nearly 100 reactions. 

Steve said: “Julie led membership for the last two years at the store. 

“She engaged with the team to promote Co-op membership to the customers and the benefits of the 2% rewards given to the community.” 

Julie Sangster (pictured second from right) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12).

Julie Sangster (pictured second from right) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12). She's pictured with colleagues. - Credit: Co-op Burwell

Most Read

  1. 1 Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home
  2. 2 Former factory pub is now Cambridge's coolest hangout spot
  3. 3 Persimmon win appeal for 175 homes - and awarded costs
  1. 4 Bid to turn former offices into flats
  2. 5 Updates as emergency services respond to multi-vehicle A1 crash
  3. 6 Five hospitalised after multi-vehicle A1 pile-up in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Councillors call for developer to revise 51-home estate plans
  5. 8 Man injured after village ditch crash
  6. 9 Team member, Julie, retires after 11 years of service in store
  7. 10 Police hunt wanted 29-year-old man in connection with Norfolk offences

One person who commented on the photo said: “It’s always been lovely coming in and chatting to you. I’ll definitely miss seeing you in the store”. 

Another added: “Enjoy your retirement Julie, thank you for always being so lovely”. 

Julie Sangster (pictured left) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12).

Julie Sangster (pictured left) retired from the Co-op store in Ness Road, Burwell on Saturday (February 12). She's pictured with a colleague and manager of both Co-ops in Burwell, Steve Smith (middle). - Credit: Co-op Burwell


Retirement
Burwell News

Don't Miss

Susie Fletcher's (pictured) partner, David, said he "feels honoured to have known her".

Obituary

Man remembers ‘incredible’ partner who ‘really cared about people’

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Viva founder Dan Schumann

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Updated

Viva 'unfairly criticised' over £325,000 grant

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The random attack happened in Barton Square, Ely, on the afternoon of Monday February 7

Cambs Live News

Arrest after 'random attack' leaves boy, 13, with fractured elbow

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Nathaniel Woodward opened his traditional sweet shop in Wisbech

Cambs Live News

Rising costs and Covid prompt sweet shop closure

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon