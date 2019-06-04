Ely Hero Awards 2019: Final meeting as judges shortlist winners

It was an emotional final meeting for the judges of this year's Ely Hero Awards as they met to decide the finalists and winners.

The team met at Poets House yesterday (June 3) to discuss the stories behind the nominations in each of the ten categories and the all-important Ely Hero Award.

There is less than a month until the winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony held at The Maltings on Monday July 1.

In a post on social media, the Ely Hero Awards team said: "Wow! What a morning!

"A huge thank you to the panel of judges who have done an incredible job of shortlisting all of the nominations received this year - such a high standard.

"Emotions ran high as we heard the stories behind this year's nominations, not easy decisions for the judging panel but we got there.

"Thank you to Poets House for the fabulous hospitality in their beautiful boardroom."

Nominees will be contacted this week once all details have been collected - so stand by your emails!