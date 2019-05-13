Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when 'everyone is a worthy winner'

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when 'everyone is a worthy winner'. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS 2019. Archant

Judges of this year's Ely Hero Awards are now in the process of choosing who will make the shortlist to be in with a chance of winning.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judges have the hard task of deciding the winners. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS. Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judges have the hard task of deciding the winners. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS.

Organisers for the community event, which is now in its third year, say the nominations have been of the "highest calibre" with it set to be a tough gig to decide who will make it through to the final round.

New judge for the initiative this year is schoolteacher Stuart Green from Sutton.

The father-of-two has been at the heart of the community in recent years, organising the Sutton Beast run, working as a volunteer with a local museum and bringing together the community to sing at Christmas.

The RE and ethics teacher, who was himself up for a Ely Hero award last year, said he was extremely humbled to be asked to be a judge.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS 2019. Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS 2019.

"There are no egos, everyone is just really happy to be part of such an amazing event," he explained.

"It is so tough to pick someone from the nominations as everyone is a worthy winner.

"Some have overcome adversity, some are academically brilliant and others are just selfless putting others needs before theirs."

The Ely Hero Awards are organised by drain care specialists Metro Rod Cambridge and helped by Infiniti Graphics in partnership with the Ely Standard and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Luke Smith, from Infiniti Graphics, based in St Mary's Street in Ely, said: "It is amazing to see how support for the event has snowballed from the local community and businesses since the first year.

"It's so hard to pull out one highlight from the two events, as in both years, we have heard of so many heart-warming and amazing stories.

"It never ceases to amaze us just how many heroes there are in Ely and the surrounding villages."

Award categories are Smiliest Server, Colleague of the Year, Caring Companion, Most Amazing Professional, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero and The Ely Hero.

