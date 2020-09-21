RSPCA called in after dogs spotted being kept in ‘unsanitary and inhumane conditions’

The RSCPA are dealing with reports of dogs kept in “inhumane” conditions at Jubilee Gardens in Ely. Picture: Supplied Archant

Dogs spotted in “unsanitary and inhumane” conditions at an east Cambridgeshire park have been reported to the RSPCA.

A passer-by photographed five dogs sat almost on top of one and other while tied to fencing at Jubilee Gardens in Ely on Sunday, September 20.

Two light and three dark-coloured dogs can be seen next to a tent, with a single bowl of water nearby and scattered rubbish around them.

The passer-by said: “A number of dogs are being kept there in unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

“To allow this tragic situation to continue should be unthinkable.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We’re aware of these dogs and are looking into concerns that have been raised to us.

“Please rest assured that we always look into complaints that are made to us.

“We respond to calls as quickly as possible but with limited resources and new Covid protocols to follow we cannot always attend as quickly as we’d like.

“Our officers have no special powers and cannot remove animals without police assistance.

“While we are often called to scenarios where we do not agree with how animals are being kept, we can only work within the law and many circumstances are legal if not ideal.”