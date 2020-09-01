Advanced search

New church to open serving Ely later this month

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 01 September 2020

Jubilee Church in Ely will be offering services from September 27, 2020. Note: this image was taken before coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Jubilee Church

Jubilee Church in Ely will be offering services from September 27, 2020. Note: this image was taken before coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Jubilee Church

A new church which will serve Ely and its surrounding villages is set to launch with online services at the end of the month.

Jubilee Church will officially stream its services over Facebook Live from Sunday, September 27.

In the meantime, from this Sunday (September 6), it will be possible to preview its services every week leading up to the main launch.

Ali Jones, who is co-leading the church, said: “We can’t wait to get going!

“It’s going to be an adventure and we can’t wait to see what God is going to do.”

Ali, and his co-leader Russell Burgess say they are looking forward to launching the church online.

He added: “It’s not an obvious way to launch a church but we’re really excited by the possibilities and the opportunity for people to hear the good news of Jesus and be part of the church really easily.”

While Ali and his family have been part of the Ely community for around nine years, Russell recently moved to the city with his family to lead the new church.

Around 30 members of all ages and a variety of backgrounds have already joined.

Jubilee Church is part of the Relational Mission family of churches with the purpose of ‘Loving God, Loving People, Loving Ely’.

It is supported by City Church Cambridge and The Bridge Church in St Ives.

Services that will take place at Jubilee Church have been described as consisting of ‘modern uplifting worship, interactive and engaging teaching, communion and prayer’.

And as well as Sunday services, gatherings over Zoom will be organised afterwards for members to get together and catch up.

Connect Groups will also meet each week to pray, for Bible study and to connect with the community and enjoy each other’s company.

While the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, Jubilee Church hopes to arrange in person services later.

During the coronavirus lockdown, churches across the country moved services online for their communities.

While many have already returned to hosting in-person services with various measures in place, some churches have chosen to continue streaming services online.

For more information about Jubilee Church, visit the website or follow its Facebook page.

