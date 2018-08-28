Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

James Dews trading as JSC Rail Services of 50 Station Road, Littleport, Ely, Cambs CB6 1QP is applying to change an existing a licence as follows: To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer at Compound 1 Saxon Business Park, Littleport, Ely, Cambs CB6 1XX.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.