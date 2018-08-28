Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

PUBLISHED: 15:13 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 28 January 2019

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

Archant

The two men accused of murdering Sam Mechelewski in Hinchingbrooke Country Park have today (Monday) been found guilty.

Jordan Shepherd, 24, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, and Ashley White, 21, of West End, Brampton, had denied the murder of Mr Mechelewski but both were found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court following five days of deliberations.

The body of Mr Mechelewski, 20, was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1, 2018, in a wooded area of the country park. A post mortem examination revealed the Huntingdon man died as a result of a stab wound.

The pair had blamed each other for the murder.

White and Shepherd will be sentenced later today.

Ciara Ratcliff, 21, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice in relation to the case on Thursday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Manhunt for suspected thieves wanted in connection with Cottenham burglary

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Cottenham. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Manhunt for suspected thieves wanted in connection with Cottenham burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Community buildings across Cambridgeshire put in the spotlight for launch of Village Halls Week

Local rural development charity, Cambridgeshire ACRE, hosted the national launch of Village Halls Week 2019. Little Downham Village Hall. Picture: ACRE

Ely cadet passes shooting syllabus with flying colours

Dedicated Rory from Ely air cadets achieved his full bore rifle marksman badge yesterday (January 27) on the L98A2 cadet rifle. Picture: ELY CADETS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists