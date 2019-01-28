Advanced search

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill is ‘buzzing’ for his headline fight in Peterborough – here’s how to get tickets

28 January, 2019 - 14:59
Here’s how you can get tickets to see Jordan Gill’s headline fight in Peterborough. Picture: PAUL HARDING / PA WIRE

Here’s how you can get tickets to see Jordan Gill’s headline fight in Peterborough. Picture: PAUL HARDING / PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Chatteris boxing star Jordan Gill says he is “buzzing” for his headline fight in Peterborough in two months time – here’s how you can be there.

The Commonwealth Featherweight champ announced his fight at the Peterborough United football game against Charlton on Saturday, January 26.

Jordan said: “I’m just buzzing to have the chance to bring championship boxing to the area and put on a show for the fans.”

His opponent has not yet been named, but it will be Gill’s first outing since beating Ryan Doyle at London’s Copper Box Arena last October.

He added: “It’s a big international title fight with a belt on the line – and they are exactly the sort of fights I want to be involved in this year.

“It is all about pushing on to the world stage now and this is the next step in that direction.”

To book tickets to watch the fight, you can contact Jordan directly or you can visit his website: www.jordangill.com

