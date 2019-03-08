Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION
PUBLISHED: 13:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 19 September 2019
Archant
Proposed development at California House, California, Little Downham, ELY CB6 2UF Take notice that application is being made by Mr Jonathan Slater
For planning permission to: Demolition of existing structure and erection of up to three dwellings and associated development to include requisite visibility splays
Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE
Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr Ben Pridgeon
Date: 11-09-2019
Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION
Proposed development at California House, California, Little Downham, ELY CB6 2UF Take notice that application is being made by Mr Jonathan Slater
For planning permission to: Demolition of existing structure and erection of up to three dwellings and associated development to include requisite visibility splays
You may also want to watch:
Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE
Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr Ben Pridgeon
Date: 11-09-2019
Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.
Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.
`Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. 'Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.
Comments have been disabled on this article.