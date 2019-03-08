Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 13:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 19 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at California House, California, Little Downham, ELY CB6 2UF Take notice that application is being made by Mr Jonathan Slater

For planning permission to: Demolition of existing structure and erection of up to three dwellings and associated development to include requisite visibility splays

Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr Ben Pridgeon

Date: 11-09-2019

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at California House, California, Little Downham, ELY CB6 2UF Take notice that application is being made by Mr Jonathan Slater

For planning permission to: Demolition of existing structure and erection of up to three dwellings and associated development to include requisite visibility splays

You may also want to watch:

Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr Ben Pridgeon

Date: 11-09-2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

`Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. 'Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

‘Stop Brexit’ Pippa to fight Lucy Frazer’s constituency of SE Cambs for the Lib Dems at the next election

Pippa Heylings has been selected by the Lib Dems to fight the SE Cambs consttiuency at the next general election. Her campaign will include a bid to stop Brexit. Picture; LIB DEMS

Appointments roll in as first baby is registered at council’s new Ely office

Baby Issac, the first to be registered at Cambridgeshire County Council’s new Ely Registation Office. Picture: Supplied/Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

‘Stop Brexit’ Pippa to fight Lucy Frazer’s constituency of SE Cambs for the Lib Dems at the next election

Pippa Heylings has been selected by the Lib Dems to fight the SE Cambs consttiuency at the next general election. Her campaign will include a bid to stop Brexit. Picture; LIB DEMS

Appointments roll in as first baby is registered at council’s new Ely office

Baby Issac, the first to be registered at Cambridgeshire County Council’s new Ely Registation Office. Picture: Supplied/Council

Latest from the Ely Standard

Charities, groups and good causes in Cambridgeshire could get more than £1,000 funding under new scheme

A new funding scheme from the East of England Co-op could see local charities, groups and good causes in Cambridgeshire get £1,250 in funding. Picture: ABI GAGEN

‘This is what community looks like’ - Re-imagine in Witchford gets John Lewis grant

Bunting draped from the ceiling, rolls of fabric, wallpaper, cards, buttons, ribbon, paint and stickers all form a glittery haze at Re-imagine in Witchford. They have now received a John Lewis grant. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Ely youngster Harrison, 13, to brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

Youngster Harrison Evans from Ely will brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Picture: Supplied/Macmillan

Car crashes into house in Upwell Road, March, leaving a scene of destruction

A car has crashed into the front of a house in Upwell Road, March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists