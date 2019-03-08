Littleport teenager dies after fall from moving vehicle on A10 at Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat Archant

A Littleport teenager who fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely has died.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 9.40am on Tuesday (July 30) after reports the young man had fallen from a black Hyundai Tucson.

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died yesterday (31 July).

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 133 of July 30.