Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 December 2018

Entertainer John Crowe retires from Ely Museum after 13 years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Museum said farewell to entertainer John Crowe who retired after 13 years of entertaining and educating hundreds of children.

The singer songwriter was presented with a piece of specially commissioned stained glass depicting a Fenland scene following his departure on December 11.

John would often tell children stories and perform songs at various events throughout the year.

Much of his work can still be heard on various CDs which are available to buy.

Meanwhile, Santa dropped in to say hello to children and to check if they were on his naughty or nice list this year on the weekend.

During the flying visit he handed out presents to little ones and was joined by his helpful elf to spread Christmas joy.

Ely Museum will be closed from December 22 and reopens on January 2 2019.

Ely Museum tells the history of Ely and the surrounding area from prehistory to the twentieth century across two floors of permanent displays and a programme of changing temporary exhibitions.

