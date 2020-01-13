Video

Meet and greet with former House of Commons speaker John Bercow at Ely Cathedral book signing

The former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is coming to Ely Cathedral on Friday February 14 to talk about his life and his new book of memoirs. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS ELY Archant

The former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is coming to Ely Cathedral on Friday February 14 for a meet and greet and to talk about his new book of memoirs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Unspeakable is Bercow's characteristically forthright and incisive account of his unique vantage-point into British politics.

Containing verdicts on many of the leading figures of this era, from Tony Blair to David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson, Bercow explores and explains the ways in which he has sought to democratise the business of Parliament, using the Speakership to champion the rights of backbench MPs and hold the government to account.

There'll also be the chance to meet John, who will be signing copies of the first-edition hardback book.

The event, which is organised and hosted by Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely, is one of just a handful of nationwide appearances.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start and all seating is unreserved.

Admission costs £20 (entry and book). For couples or friends, a second admission can be bought for £7 which may be redeemed, on the night only, against another copy of the book.