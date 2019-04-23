Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED FAMILY / SUPPLIED

A man from Mepal has completed what only a handful of people in the UK have successfully finished, the Abbots Six World Major Marathon.

John Angier has self-funded trips to New York, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo, London and Boston to complete the gruelling task across nine years.

The world major marathon can be completed in any order in any given time. Only a few thousand hold the title worldwide.

The former London paramedic got into running through his work at the city's ambulance service who each year enter the London Marathon.

After running the same race three times, the father-of-two decided he wanted a new challenge, beginning his world major marathon attempt.

The 43-year-old has spent thousands of pounds over nine years getting to each of the city venues – all while bringing up his two twin children.

He said: “It all feels really surreal, out of all of my races I have to say that Boston was the toughest. It was really hot, even though we started in a thunderstorm.

“To finish the world major is just a dream, crossing the line was quite a moment. I can't thank my family and friends enough.”

To prepare, John, a former member of the Ely Runners club, was going out each night with his running partner after he put his children to bed.

Just over 550 people have completed the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in the UK and John doesn't know of any others in Cambridgeshire.

Zoe Angier, his fiancé, said: “I remember when he [John] thought he was close to finishing the challenge when he was in Chicago, that was when they added Tokyo.

“The whole family are all really proud of him, I accompanied him to a few of his races when and where I could.”

The small Mepal family are now celebrating at home and John is catching up on some well-earned rest after his flight home from Boston.

John added: “I got into the actual races through raising money for local charities, however I had to pay for all my travel and expenses.

“I think I have spent between 9,000 and 10,000 pounds over the nine years I have been taking part in the challenge.

“Thank you to Zoe and to all my friends and family who have supported my journey.”