Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

23 April, 2019 - 13:04
John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

FAMILY / SUPPLIED

A man from Mepal has completed what only a handful of people in the UK have successfully finished, the Abbots Six World Major Marathon.

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

John Angier has self-funded trips to New York, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo, London and Boston to complete the gruelling task across nine years.

The world major marathon can be completed in any order in any given time. Only a few thousand hold the title worldwide.

The former London paramedic got into running through his work at the city's ambulance service who each year enter the London Marathon.

After running the same race three times, the father-of-two decided he wanted a new challenge, beginning his world major marathon attempt.

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

The 43-year-old has spent thousands of pounds over nine years getting to each of the city venues – all while bringing up his two twin children.

He said: “It all feels really surreal, out of all of my races I have to say that Boston was the toughest. It was really hot, even though we started in a thunderstorm.

“To finish the world major is just a dream, crossing the line was quite a moment. I can't thank my family and friends enough.”

To prepare, John, a former member of the Ely Runners club, was going out each night with his running partner after he put his children to bed.

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Just over 550 people have completed the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in the UK and John doesn't know of any others in Cambridgeshire.

Zoe Angier, his fiancé, said: “I remember when he [John] thought he was close to finishing the challenge when he was in Chicago, that was when they added Tokyo.

“The whole family are all really proud of him, I accompanied him to a few of his races when and where I could.”

The small Mepal family are now celebrating at home and John is catching up on some well-earned rest after his flight home from Boston.

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIEDJohn Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

John added: “I got into the actual races through raising money for local charities, however I had to pay for all my travel and expenses.

“I think I have spent between 9,000 and 10,000 pounds over the nine years I have been taking part in the challenge.

“Thank you to Zoe and to all my friends and family who have supported my journey.”

Most Read

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Fenland named by Electoral Reform Society as top of their ‘rotten boroughs’ on two counts - and candidate apathy is blamed for putting us there

FDC candidates

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing woman from King’s Lynn - reports suggest she may have visited Ely

Emily Wallace who has gone missing from her home in King's Lynn and may have visited Ely. Police are concerned for her welfare. Picture; NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Fenland named by Electoral Reform Society as top of their ‘rotten boroughs’ on two counts - and candidate apathy is blamed for putting us there

FDC candidates

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing woman from King’s Lynn - reports suggest she may have visited Ely

Emily Wallace who has gone missing from her home in King's Lynn and may have visited Ely. Police are concerned for her welfare. Picture; NORFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Cathedral packed for evensong to say a special thankyou to retiring director of music Paul Trepte

Paul Trepte, Director of Music at Ely Cathedral retired after 29 years at the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Keith Heppell

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Garfield delights in cuddles at Ely book signing during Easter weekend

It was a purrfect day for Ely’s most famous cat Garfield who spent time mingling with guests at a book signing in Sainsbury’s. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

‘They have shown desire when called upon to win games and also played some excellent football in attack’ tribute to Bishop Laney, Ely, winning team

A team coached through the Norwich City football development officer at Bishop Laney sixth form in Ely triumphed at the weekend. They took part in the Manchester cup which they won. They faced teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. All of the boys are local to this area and many of them play for Ely City. Picture; PIP DAVIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists