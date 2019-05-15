More than 150 jobs on offer in Ely as record high employment rate praised in the region

More than 150 jobs on offer in Ely as record high employment rate praised in the region. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant

More than 150 jobs are up for grabs in Ely as job centre bosses say the region is a "hive of activity" with a record high employment rate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE. A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

The new Orchards care home, set to open in July, will see around 100 part-time and full-time jobs created with new management, frontline and support staff jobs in the area.

Jobs at McDonalds, Barcham Trees, Kleanco, DS Smith N&C Glass and Staffline are also available in a range of roles.

It comes as the UK unemployment rate has fallen to 3.8 per cent, its lowest level since 1974.

In East Cambridgeshire, the number of 18 to 24 year olds claiming benefits has nearly halved compared to this time five years ago.

Stephen Lankester, the district operational leader Jobcentre Plus, said it was a positive picture for the economy as a whole.

"There are less 18 to 24 year olds out of work and on benefits which is great, and looking ahead, the five year picture is a really positive one," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a hive of activity in the Cambridgeshire area and it shows with the 100 jobs on offer at the new care home in Ely.

"People are living longer and dementia care is being supported a lot more so the care home jobs reflect how society is currently living.

"For this region we have a lot of people in work and less on benefits and we are trying to get as many as possible into better paid and skilled jobs.

"It is a really good picture for the economy as a whole."

Mr Lankester also praised the new Universal Credit system rolled out last year, adding: "It is less regimental and gives people more freedom. We've seen it have a positive effect in the area."

Meanwhile in the Fens, 10 jobs are on offer at Guildway in Wisbech and six at Suncrop in Chatteris.

Minister of State for Employment, Alok Sharma, said: "Rising wages and booming higher-skilled employment means better prospects for thousands of families, and with youth unemployment halving since 2010, we are creating opportunities for all generations."