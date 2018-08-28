Video

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER HARRY RUTTER

Around 40 jobs are thought to be at risk following the sudden closure of West Norfolk electrical contractor Bloom and Wake Electrical.

The Outwell garage of Bloom and Wake, that shares the same name, but is a separate company, announced the closure on their Facebook page.

“We are very saddened to hear that Bloom and Wake electrical and mechanical services will cease trading,” said the post on the Bloom and Wake garage Facebook page.

“We would like to assure you that although the garage shares the same site as the electrical company we are a separate business and we will continue to trade as normal.

“We look forward to seeing you all in the near future.”

Attempts to contact family firm Bloom and Wake Electrical have been unsuccessful. A telephone answering call says it is unable to take any more messages.

On site in Outwell, a staff member said that sadly the decision to close was taken on Friday and they were unable to say any more at this stage.

Bloom and Wake Electrical and mechanical services has been trading for 50 years and has a good reputation for taking on apprentices and training them to a high standard since the 1970s.

Its website reflects the scale of contracts enjoyed by the company over the years that include maintenance work for Fenland Council and its leisure centres, Peterborough Cathedral, Cambridgeshire Fire Service and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn,

Bloom & Wake was founded in 1969 by John Bloom and John Wake.

In 1971 they employed their first electrician and apprentice as the company continued to expand.

The Bloom & Wake apprenticeship scheme was set up in 1976.

Their company website says: “With many years’ experience in the electrical industry, we have established ourselves as a leading electrical and mechanical contracting specialist.

“Bloom & Wake is still a family run business. John Wake remains as managing director, while his son, Jamie Wake, and Melanie Mattless jointly manage our team of more than 50 employees.

“All of our engineers are experienced, highly trained and fully certified to carry out all aspects of electrical and mechanical installations and testing.

“Our team are technically knowledgeable, customer focused and commercially aware.”

As well as holding prestigious contract they offered customers a combined mechanical and electrical design and build solution from the initial enquiry to successful commissioning and hand over.

In this role Bloom & Wake worked on a large number of prestigious projects including the King’s Lynn Campus for the College of West Anglia.

The work included a new emergency lighting system to allow the college to identify failing lights through a computerised system.

Other projects include Anglian Water inspecting the re-circulation pumps at the Sludge Treatment Centre, a new show room for Paragon Cars at Wisbech, Doddington Hospital, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new lighting project, refurbishment of electrical services in the X ray room.

They have also carried out work for Ickworth House in Suffolk, Audley End House in Essex and Great St Mary’s Church in Cambridge.