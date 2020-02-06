Ely author Jo Morgan aims to attract different kind of audience with latest book

Ely author Jo Morgan (left) and her previous book 'Jouvelle: Quest to Freedom'. Pictures: SUPPLIED/JO MORGAN Archant

A children's author from Ely is hoping to attract a different kind of audience with her latest book.

Jo Morgan is putting the finishing touches to her third tale 'Jouvelle: Hidden Depths', which follows the escape of Princess Pearl, friend Jouvelle and fairies Sabin and Zerena after being captured by trolls.

Jo was inspired by her daughter, who has severe learning disabilities, to release her first book 'Petulia Pig' in 2016 and 'Jouvelle: Quest to Freedom' last year.

"Although I have written it with children in mind, anybody who's young at heart or anyone who wants to write something like that and get joy from it is always a plus," Jo said.

The front cover for Jo's latest and previous books was inspired by her new home, after moving to the county from Norfolk.

"I just took my camera and took pictures of certain places of Ely when I used to walk my daughter around a lot; it is such a lovely city," she said.

"This (book) is more intense if you compare it to Petulia."

The release date for 'Jouvelle: Hidden Depths' is not confirmed, but will be available as an E-book on Amazon.