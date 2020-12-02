Advanced search

Musician to release free track with 'uplifting edge' online in time for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:07 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 02 December 2020

Ely musician Jo Ash will release Paper Cards on December 5. Picture: Instagram/Jo Ash

Ely musician Jo Ash will release Paper Cards on December 5. Picture: Instagram/Jo Ash

An east Cambridgeshire musician who spent her days in lockdown working on her music is ready to release her latest “uplifting” track.

Jo Ash from Ely will release her new single ‘Paper Cards’ free of charge online on Saturday, December 5 just in time for Christmas.

Ms Ash said: “Many of my followers know that I’m not really into Christmas but this year I felt a little differently.

“I spent three days during November writing, recording and producing it.

“Then I tidied it up and gave it some sparkle, before sending it for mixing and mastering to Chris Mann, known as Prods in the Dark, for his professional touch.”

The song tells the fictional story of a man who gives a message to his child before going into battle, in the same way his own father did years before.

Ms Ash added: “Despite its context, I aimed to give the track an uplifting edge in both its production and lyrical content.”

To download the song, visit: www.joash1.bandcamp.com

