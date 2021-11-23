Ely musician Jo Ash (pictured right) has just released two extended plays called 'Matinee' (inset) and 'After Dark' (inset). - Credit: Jo Ash / Instagram: Jo Ash

An East Cambridgeshire musician who spent most of 2020 learning how to produce and mix music has just released two extended plays.

Jo Ash from Ely released her EPs ‘Matinee’ and ‘After Dark’ earlier this month (November).

“The two five-track EPs represent the journey I’ve made exploring new musical territories, and they feature new songs as well as music from my back catalogue,” said Jo.

“I chose to make two separate EPs because each contrasts the other; kept apart in style, but pulled together through my song writing.

The artwork for musician Jo Ash's extended play 'Matinee'. - Credit: Jo Ash

“I’d describe ‘Matinee’ as seeing a singer in a theatre, backed by a small orchestra, telling you tales of her musical adventures through her songs.

“In a small club with a different vibe, you’re quickly pulled into the electronic and synth-based soundscapes that surround you – that's ‘After Dark’.

Physical copies can be ordered by emailing jo.ash.artist@gmail.com.

Digital versions can be downloaded or streamed via Jo’s website.

The artwork for musician Jo Ash's extended play 'After Dark'. - Credit: Jo Ash



