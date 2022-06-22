News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
80-year-old Jill new ordained minister in Grunty Fen group of churches

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:01 AM June 22, 2022
Updated: 11:02 AM June 22, 2022
At 80-years-old, Rev Jill Stimpson (pictured) has become the new ordained minister in the Grunty Fen group of churches.

80-year-old Rev Jill Stimpson has become the new ordained minister in the Grunty Fen group of churches. 

The group, that includes churches in Haddenham, Wilburton, Wentworth and Witchford, is “delighted” to welcome one of their own to this role. 

Jill was ordained as a Deacon last year and served as a first-year curate in the parishes of Haddenham, Witchford and Wentworth. 

On July 2, she will be ordained as a priest by the Bishop of Huntingdon and will continue to serve the same parishes as a second-year curate. 

Jill says at 80, she is not a typical ordinant, for God has called her to this even this late in life. 

“I’m delighted to be able to be a priest in the same parishes and to continue to be with the people I know and love,” she said. 

Jill will be presiding over her first communion service on July 3 at St Peters Church in Wilburton. 

