The group, that includes churches in Haddenham, Wilburton, Wentworth and Witchford, is “delighted” to welcome one of their own to this role.

Jill was ordained as a Deacon last year and served as a first-year curate in the parishes of Haddenham, Witchford and Wentworth.

On July 2, she will be ordained as a priest by the Bishop of Huntingdon and will continue to serve the same parishes as a second-year curate.

Jill says at 80, she is not a typical ordinant, for God has called her to this even this late in life.

“I’m delighted to be able to be a priest in the same parishes and to continue to be with the people I know and love,” she said.

Jill will be presiding over her first communion service on July 3 at St Peters Church in Wilburton.

