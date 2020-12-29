Video
Canoes, kayaks and jet skis cross flooded A1101 at Welney
- Credit: © Terry Harris
Lockdown has sparked imaginative forms of travel for anyone wanting to cross the flooded Welney Wash Road on the A1101 – canoes and jet skis now among them.
Both forms of ‘transport’ were in evidence on Sunday as water levels rose and access by cars or lorries remained impossible.
For others, however, the waters offered different options with an adventurous group of jet skiers out enjoying some lockdown leisure.
Less spectacular, but nonetheless novel, was Anthony Gleave who took his son Arthur, 3, for a canoe along the flooded A1101 at Welney.
“The only way to cross today was on top of the water,” was how the local Welney Flood Watch group summed it up.
The group has become an established form of communication for those looking for news of when the road might re-open. It doesn’t look likely this week.
“After settling down nicely yesterday Welney river levels have risen again overnight and are now at 3.54m (flood trigger 2.40m) the deepest of this period (3.56m at 10.15am),” their spokesperson reported today.
“Flashing sign telemetry at 5.50am was 94cm it was also 94cm yesterday when river levels were 3.40 so I suspect they are at their maximum reading or are unable to read once water goes over 100cm as they do not appear to have enough digits for display so we will use river levels for road water depth from now on
“Using the trigger as the base line the depth that should be displayed would be 1.14m /114cm or 45 inches which on me is mid chest height so deep”.
The group is confident that with posts and the signs at 94cm it will deter people from trying to get across.
“Find another route this week,” they advised.
One villager said it was the deepest they had known in the 14 years they have lived in the area.
Others, of course, recall those skating across when it froze over.
But that, maybe, another story for another day.
One upshot of the recent weather has been an upsurge of interest in the hundreds of wind turbines scattered across the Fens.
Despite the bad conditions, gales meant that for the first time ever more than half of Britain's electricity was generated by wind power on Saturday.
According to energy firm Drax, 50.67 per cent of the country's power was produced by wind turbines on Boxing Day.