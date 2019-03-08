Man who sneaked into his ex-wife's house armed with a knife is jailed after stabbing one of her friends when tackled to the floor

A man who stabbed one of his ex-wife's friends after he was caught in her home armed with a knife in what police are calling a "jealous rage" has been jailed.

Christopher Wing (pictured) has been jailed after stabbing one of his ex-wife’s friends in what police are calling a “jealous rage”. Picture: CAMBS COPS Christopher Wing (pictured) has been jailed after stabbing one of his ex-wife’s friends in what police are calling a “jealous rage”. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Christopher Wing was sentenced to eight years in jail after he sneaked inside his ex-wife's new home in Wicken near Soham during December last year.

The 59-year-old separated from his wife, who is in her 40s, earlier last year and as a result of the break-up, she moved in with three friends at the home in Wicken.

A court heard how over the following months Wing, of Nimbus Way in Newmarket, became increasingly aggressive towards his former partner and one of her friends.

On Friday, December 14, he made his own way into the property wearing latex gloves, armed with a knife, pliers, white spirit and a lighter.

Two of the occupants, both brothers aged 26 and 31, had been out watching a football match and returned home to find Wing on the driveway.

The brothers tackled him to the ground and detained him while his ex-wife's other friend called the police after hearing the confrontation.

However, while the brothers were tackling Wing to the floor, he stabbed the 26-year-old, puncturing his spleen. With all of this going on, they still managed to keep him detained.

During their initial enquiries officers spoke to a Mr Mark Gambie, 57, who was parked a short distance away in a Land Rover.

He eventually admitted he had "parked here and dropped him off" and told police Wing intended to cut the brake cable of a car at the property.

The victim was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital where he received emergency treatment and discharged four days later but continued to receive follow-up treatment.

Wing was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (June 14) after he was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place following a trial.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to destroy property in relation to the plan to cut the brake cable.

Gambie, of Victoria Close, West Row, Bury St Edmunds, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to conspiring to destroy property at the same court.

Both men were also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order, preventing them from contacting the victims.

DC Lesley Sonnen said: "The level of violence Wing showed that night, and over the months leading up to it, is frightening.

"I'd like to commend the bravery of the men and I hope the sentence will provide the victims with some closure and the ability to start rebuilding their lives after being tormented by Wing."