Pupils compete in STEM day as they learn about Littleport business JDR Cables

Pupils across Cambridgeshire got the chance to have a look behind the scenes at JDR Cables as the Littleport-based company held a STEM day.

In a competition between students, the Witchford Village College team took the cup from Neale Wade Academy and Cromwell Community College.

Pupils from Ely College were also involved in the activity day, which aimed to teach the school children about what goes on at the factory.

There was also a special guest on the day - the recently appointed deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Frances Stanley.

JDR Cable Systems is a manufacturer of subsea cables for electric power transmission, based in Littleport, but with manufacturing facilities in Hartlepool.

STEM days see children take part in a range od science, technology, engineering and maths activities.

