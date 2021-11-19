Hunt is on to find stolen £13k dumper
- Credit: Ash Jilka
The hunt is on to retrieve a £13,000 dumper truck stolen from a village building site.
A JCB one tonne dumper was stolen from a building site on High Street, Sutton between 4.30-5.30pm on November 18.
Ash Jilka, managing director of AJ Carpentry & Building Services, was alerted to the theft at the site which was “left wide open.
“We had a dumper and digger parked on the site and a white Ford Transit van was seen looking in during the afternoon,” he said.
“I got a phone call to say the site was left wide open at around 5.30pm; I get there and the dumper had gone.”
After the JCB dumper was towed away on a trailer, a key for the dumper was found on the ground nearby which was not a company key.
“The neighbour said they saw the van parked outside the site,” said Ash.
Most Read
- 1 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
- 2 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
- 3 Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house
- 4 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s
- 5 Village high street closed until December 10 due to sewage upgrade
- 6 Slow, slow, slow, slow, slow says Bill
- 7 Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash
- 8 Look East host thanks public for 'messages of love' after cancer diagnosis
- 9 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman
- 10 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
“It would have been a couple of people involved at least.”
It is believed the digger could be between Sutton and Chatteris.
Ash is offering a cash reward for anyone who knows where the dumper is.
If you have more information, call Ash on 07989 341724 or contact Cambridgeshire Police using crime reference number: 35/79682/21.