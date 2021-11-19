News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Hunt is on to find stolen £13k dumper

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:25 AM November 19, 2021
Updated: 11:39 AM November 19, 2021
JCB one tonne dumper stolen in Sutton

The hunt is on to find a JCB one tonne dumper truck stolen from a building site in Sutton. - Credit: Ash Jilka

The hunt is on to retrieve a £13,000 dumper truck stolen from a village building site. 

A JCB one tonne dumper was stolen from a building site on High Street, Sutton between 4.30-5.30pm on November 18. 

Ash Jilka, managing director of AJ Carpentry & Building Services, was alerted to the theft at the site which was “left wide open. 

“We had a dumper and digger parked on the site and a white Ford Transit van was seen looking in during the afternoon,” he said. 

JCB one tonne dumper stolen in Sutton

A JCB one tonne dumper was stolen from a building site in Sutton. - Credit: Ash Jilka

“I got a phone call to say the site was left wide open at around 5.30pm; I get there and the dumper had gone.” 

After the JCB dumper was towed away on a trailer, a key for the dumper was found on the ground nearby which was not a company key. 

“The neighbour said they saw the van parked outside the site,” said Ash. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
  2. 2 Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'
  3. 3 Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house
  1. 4 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  2. 5 Village high street closed until December 10 due to sewage upgrade
  3. 6 Slow, slow, slow, slow, slow says Bill
  4. 7 Drunk driver escapes unhurt after crash 
  5. 8 Look East host thanks public for 'messages of love' after cancer diagnosis
  6. 9 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman
  7. 10 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021

“It would have been a couple of people involved at least.” 

JCB one tonne dumper stolen in Sutton

A JCB one tonne dumper was stolen from a building site in Sutton. - Credit: Ash Jilka

It is believed the digger could be between Sutton and Chatteris. 

Ash is offering a cash reward for anyone who knows where the dumper is.

If you have more information, call Ash on 07989 341724 or contact Cambridgeshire Police using crime reference number: 35/79682/21.

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Sutton News
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family's home in Soham, provided by Sanctuary Housing, has mould, a bathroom that smells of a public toilet

Gallery

‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Care worker Micah Archer, of Woodland Road, Crystal Palace, Greater London, jailed for fraud.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Care worker stole from severely disabled man

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Cambs Live | Gallery

Ely pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Car crashes into parked car and causes damage to wall in Mill Lane, Fordham.

Cambs Live

Drivers flee after crashing into parked cars in two separate collisions

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon