The hunt is on to find a JCB one tonne dumper truck stolen from a building site in Sutton. - Credit: Ash Jilka

The hunt is on to retrieve a £13,000 dumper truck stolen from a village building site.

A JCB one tonne dumper was stolen from a building site on High Street, Sutton between 4.30-5.30pm on November 18.

Ash Jilka, managing director of AJ Carpentry & Building Services, was alerted to the theft at the site which was “left wide open.

“We had a dumper and digger parked on the site and a white Ford Transit van was seen looking in during the afternoon,” he said.

“I got a phone call to say the site was left wide open at around 5.30pm; I get there and the dumper had gone.”

After the JCB dumper was towed away on a trailer, a key for the dumper was found on the ground nearby which was not a company key.

“The neighbour said they saw the van parked outside the site,” said Ash.

“It would have been a couple of people involved at least.”

It is believed the digger could be between Sutton and Chatteris.

Ash is offering a cash reward for anyone who knows where the dumper is.

If you have more information, call Ash on 07989 341724 or contact Cambridgeshire Police using crime reference number: 35/79682/21.