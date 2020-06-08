Woman charged with drink driving after reportedly being involved in two collisions

Jazmin Beckwith, of Qua Fen Common, Soham, was charged with drink driving after being arrested in Peterborough on Friday night (June 5) following two collisions on the A15 in Northborough. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A Soham woman was reportedly involved in two collisions before being arrested by officers when she blew almost twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Jazmin Beckwith, of Qua Fen Common, Soham, was charged with drink driving after being arrested in Peterborough on Friday night (June 5).

The incidents relate to the 25-year-old’s alleged involvement in two collisions on the A15 in Northborough.

The woman has since been charged with drink driving and bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 9.