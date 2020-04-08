‘You will always be our hero’ – Tributes as Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7.

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to former Ely Hero Award’s winner Jay Davison who has tragically lost his battle with cancer.

The inspirational eight-year-old peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 7 after fighting medulloblastoma – a form of cancerous brain tumours – for just over three years.

In 2018 Jay had won the Ely Hero Award’s Child of Achievement trophy where he was described as “inspiring everyone around him by taking a no-nonsense approach to his illness”.

In recent weeks Jay was admitted to hospital where he was spent time with his two sisters and proud parents Keily & Martin.

Organisers of the Ely Hero Awards posted a tribute on their Facebook page today (April 8) saying Jay would “spread positivity wherever he would go”.

They wrote: “We are heartbroken by the news that on Tuesday April 7 ‘Child of Achievement 2018’ winner, Jay Davison passed away.

“Jay had a long hard fight with his illness, he was an inspiration to everyone that met him, lighting up a room with his smile and spreading positivity where ever he would go.

“We were incredibly proud to crown him along with Kiera Hayes and Alfie McCreadie in 2018 as ‘Child of Achievement’.

“Jay’s mum would tell us how proud he was of his award - he would show all his doctors and nurses his trophy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family at this time, Jay’s parents and two sisters. We will never forget him.

“Jay you will always be our Ely hero.”

Former mayor of Ely Cllr Lis Every, added: “This is such sad news and our prayers are with family and friends.

“He was an inspiration to us all.”

The family would often post updates on their Facebook page ‘Jays Journey’ which led to a ‘list of happiness’ being created for the opportunities Jay got to experience during his treatment – from riding in a limo to a trip to Legoland.

Earlier on this week the family planted sunflowers together – a tradition that would usually see Jay win with the tallest.

“Although he won’t be here to see them grow, every time we look at them it will make us smile remembering previous year’s excitement,” Keily wrote.

In January Keily and Martin reflected on Jay’s inspirational resilience and looked towards the future.

They wrote: “We’ve learned that we are stronger together, to take life one day at a time and to cherish every single second of every day.

“We gained new knowledge, we are constantly learning to become the best voices that we can be for Jay. We are not experts in childhood cancer but we are experts in Jay.

“We know that 2020 is going to bring heartbreak and sadness but for now it’s bringing happiness, giggles and a messy living room.”

The love of his local community also gave Jay and his family strength; with dozens helping with fundraising events, such as a rock hunt in Isleham or a visit to the Crown Garage Honda in Soham so Jay could sit behind the wheel of a luxury car.

He loved playing games with his sisters and visiting the cinema with friends – both of which he got to experience in his final weeks.

In the winner’s booklet for the Ely Hero Awards 2018, Jay was described as being a “true superhero”.

It read: “All that Jay goes through inspires everyone around him to appreciate what they have.

“He is a true superhero and makes his family and friends feel a little brighter every day.

“Jay is so caring and worries how others feel rather than about himself, by making ‘get well’ cards for his doctors, family and friends.

“Jay has been through a lot during his diagnosis with brain tumours.

“He always has a smile and looks for the positive in everything.”