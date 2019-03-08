Video

Crime commissioner funds ‘black boxes’ to support community speedwatch schemes

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite is funding ‘blackboxes’ to help communities support the police in tackling speeding. He is pictured with casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN. Archant

Community groups set up to tackle speeding motorists through Cambridgeshire villagers are to get extra support from police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

See my latest news on funding 'black boxes' to support the set up of new Community Speedwatch Schemes here: https://t.co/LG9aHWqS0h pic.twitter.com/WpfKJ70bwi — PCCCambs (@PCCCambs) March 21, 2019

Community groups set up to tackle speeding motorists through Cambridgeshire villagers are to get extra support from police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

Mr Ablewhite is to trial the use of black boxes, the devices used to collect information on traffic volume, vehicle types and speed.

He says this will help police to “build up a profile of village traffic”.

Guyhirn Primary School pupils help spread the word to stop speeding near schools Guyhirn Primary School pupils help spread the word to stop speeding near schools

The black boxes – paid for by the casualty reduction fund – will allow date to be collected to provide information for communities wishing to set up Speedwatch schemes.

The boxes have so far been set up in two village locations – Godmanchester and Ufford - but more are being planned across the county.

Casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris said: “The boxes allow us to assess if there is a problem and what that problem might be.

Members of a community speedwatch group have spent the day monitoring drivers on Doddington Road in Wimblington. PHOTO: Doddington and Wimblington Community Speedwatch Members of a community speedwatch group have spent the day monitoring drivers on Doddington Road in Wimblington. PHOTO: Doddington and Wimblington Community Speedwatch

“We can then look at what resources to best deploy to help resolve problems.

“I would like to re-assure motorists that the device does not record personal information or number plates. It is purely there to help us.”

Anyone interested in joining their local Speedwatch scheme should visit www.speedwatch.info