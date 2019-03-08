Advanced search

Crime commissioner funds ‘black boxes’ to support community speedwatch schemes

PUBLISHED: 11:50 25 March 2019

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite is funding ‘blackboxes’ to help communities support the police in tackling speeding. He is pictured with casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN.

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite is funding 'blackboxes' to help communities support the police in tackling speeding. He is pictured with casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN.

Community groups set up to tackle speeding motorists through Cambridgeshire villagers are to get extra support from police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

Community groups set up to tackle speeding motorists through Cambridgeshire villagers are to get extra support from police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

Mr Ablewhite is to trial the use of black boxes, the devices used to collect information on traffic volume, vehicle types and speed.

He says this will help police to “build up a profile of village traffic”.

Guyhirn Primary School pupils help spread the word to stop speeding near schoolsGuyhirn Primary School pupils help spread the word to stop speeding near schools

The black boxes – paid for by the casualty reduction fund – will allow date to be collected to provide information for communities wishing to set up Speedwatch schemes.

The boxes have so far been set up in two village locations – Godmanchester and Ufford - but more are being planned across the county.

Casualty reduction officer PC Jon Morris said: “The boxes allow us to assess if there is a problem and what that problem might be.

Members of a community speedwatch group have spent the day monitoring drivers on Doddington Road in Wimblington. PHOTO: Doddington and Wimblington Community SpeedwatchMembers of a community speedwatch group have spent the day monitoring drivers on Doddington Road in Wimblington. PHOTO: Doddington and Wimblington Community Speedwatch

“We can then look at what resources to best deploy to help resolve problems.

“I would like to re-assure motorists that the device does not record personal information or number plates. It is purely there to help us.”

Anyone interested in joining their local Speedwatch scheme should visit www.speedwatch.info

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral

Science festival will see the sky as the limit at Ely Cathedral. Museum of the Moon at the University of Bristol. Picture: Carolyn Eaton/Alamy News Live

Asbestos dumped in remote spot near Manea

Twelve bags of asbestos are dumped at the bottom of the Sixteen Foot Bank where the river joins the Forth Foot drain, near to Byall Fen Drove. Picture: RYSZARD WARMAN

One more step along the road we go -Mayor Palmer backs £500,000 spend to unlock the millions that could see A10 dualled from Ely to Cambridge

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled in the not too distant future.. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

