Janet Todd (pictured) says she finds being a foster carer all worthwhile to see children being able to 'just be a child'. - Credit: Janet Todd

For nearly 18 years, Janet Todd has been providing a safe and stable home for foster children in Cambridgeshire.

Over the years, she has taken 15 children into her home and has even adopted one of them.

While caring for the children can at times be challenging, Janet says she finds it all worthwhile to see them enjoy being able to ‘just be a child’.

“It can be very challenging and it can be very demanding, but then they give you that little look or that little thing they do, and it just lifts your heart and you think it’s all worth it,” she said.

“To see a little child just enjoying going to the beach, or getting a good report in school, or getting a good night’s sleep – it's just those little things really that just give you the flow and make all the other things worthwhile.”

More than 1,000 vulnerable children and young people currently need a home across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough – at a time when the number of foster carers and enquiries of becoming one have declined.

Janet originally started as a foster carer for an independent agency, before joining the fostering service run by Cambridgeshire County Council nearly seven years ago.

She said that fostering children was something she had always wanted to do, but that it was not until she was made redundant that she finally felt she had the opportunity to do so.

“We had always thought about it. Many years before I was told I couldn’t have children, so I thought about it then but I was not in the financial position to be able to do it,” she said.

“Then unexpectedly I had two children of my own. It was just something that came around again, it was always in the back of my mind as something I was going to do.”

Janet said children have stayed with her for different lengths of time, but said she has predominantly cared for siblings for longer periods.

While she said she is happy to be able to provide a stable, permanent home, Janet explained how initially this can be a hard step for children.

“Children do worry a bit as when they know they are permanently placed it is a bit of a double-edged sword,” said Janet.

“It means they are not ever going home.

“When they are still going through the system, obviously there is always that hope in the back of their head that things can be reunited, because no matter how hard things have been for the children their parents are their parents aren’t they.”

To be a foster carer, Janet said you have to be very child orientated, but also forgiving when things can get challenging.

“I can remember the children I have now, the little girl said to me ‘why do you ask me every day how my day was at school, nobody has ever asked me that before’.

“She was 14 and nobody had ever asked her how her day was at school.”

Janet’s work as a foster carer has been recognised by officials – she supported a child through a “very traumatic” court case and received a commendation from the local constable and an invitation to the Queen’s garden party.

She hopes these things can spread the news of the good work done by foster carers and social workers.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fostering Service is looking to recruit more foster carers like Janet in the county.

Janet said anybody who has got an open mind and a space in their home should give it a go.

“It’s very rewarding, yes it can be challenging, but ultimately the rewards at the end of it outweigh any challenge,” she said.

Anyone wishing to ask about becoming a foster carer can get in touch with the service by calling 0800 052 0078 or by texting FOSTERING to 60777 or emailing fostering@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.