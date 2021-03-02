Published: 4:19 PM March 2, 2021

Fundraising friends Jane Dunsmore and Tony Read, will run a virtual half-marathon this Sunday (March 7) in aid of the Furry Friends charity. - Credit: JANE DUNSMORE

Two fundraising friends who work nights at Tesco in Ely will run a virtual half-marathon this Sunday (March 7) to help feed 300,000 starving stay dogs in Mauritius.

Jane Dunsmore, of Soham, and Tony Read, of Manea, are once again raising money for Furry Friends, having completed charity skydives and marathons in the last few years.

In April 2019 the pair jumped out of a plane at 10,000ft while they ran the length of the London virtual marathon (around Soham and Ely) in October 2020.

Jane said: "We send money over on a weekly basis to help with sterilisations, veterinary care, ongoing care of sick animals, care and sterilisation of puppies, kittens and most importantly for food.

"Because without our help the animals are sadly left to starve to death."

The pair haven’t run a proper race since the Cambridge half-marathon last year before the first lockdown, with every race since then being virtual.

Donate online via Jane's PayPal.