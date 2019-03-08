Burwell dog lover launches first aid course to teach owners how to save their furry friends lives

A Burwell dog lover has set up a first aid course to help teach Cambridgeshire pet owners how they can save their furry friends lives.

Jan Whiffin, who has always loved dogs and as has three spaniels, set up her business to train owners how to administer first aid to their canine pals.

Having had a few near misses with her own dogs, and heard of the accidents and emergencies that other pet owners have found themselves in, experienced trainer Jan went on a programme of training.

Jan trained with registered members of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, before setting up her own business offering dog first aid courses that are interactive and CPD certified.

She said: "I took a dog first aid course myself and felt really confident afterwards that I would be able to look after a dog needing emergency care and spot the signs of serious illness and get them to a vet in time to help.

"It got me thinking that all dog owners should have access to a course like that, and maybe I could be the one to make that happen.

"Dogs can run into danger everywhere they go. The scenarios we look at include poisoning, road accidents and cuts as well as heatstroke, shock and choking.

"Dog owners, and particularly those people working with dogs, should know what to do in the event of an accident or emergency.

"It could mean the difference between life and death for the dog, but even in less crucial circumstances it can significantly reduce the amount of treatment and recovery time a dog will need."

The courses start this week with the first takin place in Burwell on July 13. Other course dates include Little Shelford on July 20, Whittlesey on July 28 and Mepal on August 11.

To find out more about Jan's courses, and to book your place, visit www.dog-first-aid.com/cambridgeshire, email jan.whiffin@dog-first-aid.com or call 07709 675308.