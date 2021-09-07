News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:58 AM September 7, 2021    Updated: 11:17 AM September 7, 2021
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden was reportedly filming at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

A world-famous television and film star reportedly made an unexpected appearance in Cambridge at the weekend.

James Corden was allegedly spotted filming scenes for his new comedy series Mammals at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

Along with his co-stars, the Gavin & Stacey favourite and host of The Late Late Show spent the weekend on the hotel's roof terrace rehearsing and shooting scenes.

According to www.whattowatch.com, the new Amazon Prime series is written by Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth who has previously worked on James Bond movie Spectre.

Other cast members set to appear in Mammals alongside James Corden will be Melia Kreiling, 30, The Shape Of Water’s Sally Hawkins, Killing Eve star Henry Lloyd Hughes, and Merlin’s Colin Morgan.

Plot details are somewhat vague, they say, but Jez hinted earlier in the year that it would be about the challenges of marriage.

