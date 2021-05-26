News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely man offered the chance to further his engineering qualifications

Louise Hepburn

Published: 12:53 PM May 26, 2021   
James Benefer

James Benefer, who lives in Ely, has been chosen to complete a higher apprenticeship to become a fully qualified engineer with UK Power Networks. - Credit: Supplied by UK Power Networks

An electricity firm has offered an Ely apprentice the chance to further his career and qualify as a professional engineer.

James Benefer, 33, who lives in Ely, changed careers and joined UK Power Networks in 2014 as an adult apprentice working as a linesman and jointer.

He has now been chosen to complete a two-and-a-half year higher apprenticeship with the company to become a fully qualified engineer.

James said: “Making the switch to the electricity industry seven years ago has worked out well for me and now I want to take it to the next level.

“I’m delighted to have been selected for a course which will give me a broader understanding of the business.”

Steven Read, UK Power Networks’ trainees programmes manager, added it is “a great time to become an engineer”.

The company is upgrading power supplies as the country prepares to accommodate more low carbon solutions such as electric cars and electric heating.

