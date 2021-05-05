Published: 4:26 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 4:31 PM May 5, 2021

Jake Scott-Paul (right) and George Marsden, are taking on the Spartans “Super” obstacle race in July to raise money for mental health charity Mind. The lads have been kitted out by Soopa Doopa so they will be easily spotted in their electric green tops. - Credit: SOOPA DOOPA

Two friends from Ely have raised £2,270 for mental health charity Mind ahead of a "gruelling" challenge that features 25 obstacles across a 10km course.

Jake Scott-Paul is once again taking on the Spartans “Super” obstacle race in July - this time with George Marsden - having previously suffered with various mental health issues.

Jake, director of local branding company Soopa Doopa, said: "The damage done to people's mental well-being over the last 15 months, as a result of prolonged periods in lockdown, will see a real surge in demand for services like Mind.

"I know just how damaging recent events and social isolation will have been to those with pre-existing conditions and those who have never experienced issues before."

During the most recent lockdown, Jake says it was exercise that kept him going.

"While we are doing this for a bit of fun, we felt it was a great opportunity to raise awareness around mental health, an area that affects so many people.

"The more we can get people talking about what’s going on inside, the better everyone will be."

With just under three months to go, Jake describes the race as "a real test of both physical and mental strength".

He and George said: "We would like to say a special thanks to our shirt sponsors - Brewers Paints, The Cambridge Joiner, Soopa Doopa, Burnt Orange Creative, Business Growth Coaches Network and Squeeze Football.

Make a donation, or keep up to date on their progress, via their JustGiving page.

