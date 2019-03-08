Ely air cadet Jake grasps lifetime opportunity with both hands during British Airways experience

Jake Bausor, from the 1094 Ely Squadron, took part in a British Airways (BA) flying experience day at Booker Airfield near High Wycombe this week, which included flying in two aircraft types and speaking to BA pilots. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE Archant

An RAF air cadet from Ely grasped an opportunity of a lifetime by taking part in a one-off flying experience on Thursday.

Jake Bausor applied for the British Airways (BA) flying experience day in April, and after 1,800 applications from other aspiring pilots across the UK, was accepted onto the day.

During the day at Booker Airfield in High Wycombe, Jake flew in two aircraft types with BA instructor pilots before testing himself on the BA pilot aptitude tests, which you must pass before becoming a commercial pilot.

Jake also met BA pilots to find out what it's like to work for an airline and fly as a career.

On the experience, Jake said: "From talking to all the BA staff, it's obvious that being a cadet is really beneficial and seen as a great advantage in the aviation industry; it really helps you get places in life."

John Donoghue, flying officer RAFAC and officer in charge of Ely Air Cadet Squadron, added: "All the staff and cadets at Ely Squadron are extremely proud of Jake for doing so well and we are convinced he will achieve his ambition to become a pilot and have the best view from the office in the world."

