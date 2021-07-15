Published: 11:28 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM July 15, 2021

Independent shop owner Jacky Hibbert tops up furloughed employees' wages thanks to success of free local delivery service.

A Soham shop owner is urging customers to keep wearing face masks to protect one another when national Covid-19 restrictions end on July 19.

Jacky Hibbert, who owns Jak Hibs, said she and staff members “will still be taking precautions for the foreseeable future”.

This includes continuing to wear face masks, a two-metre social distancing will remain in place and hand sanitiser gel will still be available to use.

“I would prefer that customers continue to wear face masks/coverings whilst in my shop to help protect us and others,” Jacky added.

“Even though I and a lot of people have had both jabs, you can still catch Covid-19 and pass it on to other people.

“I'm not willing to make that call to unwittingly maybe, maybe not, pass Covid on to someone in our community who is still vulnerable, caring for ill relatives.

“So I will be exercising my personal and social responsibility in trying to protect myself and those around me.

“I hope you can all understand and respect the choices I have made for helping to protect not only my staff and customers but the local community too #pleasewearamask”