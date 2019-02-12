They stabbed their victim multiple times but was it ‘simply because they didn’t like the way he looked’ or mistaken identity?

Juned Ahmed, 18, right) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, (left) stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, (centre) multiple times at just after 4pm on 25 July last year. Today, Hussan was jailed for a minimum of 20 years and Ahmed 18 years for the murder. Picture: CAMBS COPS Archant

Two drug dealers who murdered a Cambridge man in a frenzied knife attack have been jailed for life.

Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on 25 July last year.

The court heard Mr Anderson, also known as Blue, had gone to the railway bridge on Stourbridge Common to buy drugs he had ordered on the phone from the ‘RJ’ drugs line.

It is not known whether the attack was a result of mistaken identity in relation to a robbery on Ahmed the day before, or “simply because they didn’t like the way he looked”, but Mr Anderson was left seriously injured.

Passers-by stopped to help and then paramedics and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition. However, he died shortly after arrival from a stab wound to the heart.

Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, London, and Hussan, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, London, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on the day of the murder, and Ahmed admitted being in possession of a knife.

But both claimed they were not at the railway bridge and were not involved in the killing, however, both were found guilty of murder last month.

The jury also found Hussan guilty of being in possession of a bladed article - a knife.

Today, Hussan was jailed for a minimum of 20 years and Ahmed 18 years for the murder. Sentences for the other offences will run concurrently.

In sentencing the judge commended DCI Al Page, Det Sgt Verity McCann and DC Clare Steel-Jessop.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Page, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “We may never know why he was attacked but there can be no justification for what happened.

“It has left Peter’s friends and family devastated but I hope today’s sentencing and the conclusion of legal proceedings give them some comfort and allows them to move on with their lives.”

Following conviction, Chanell Law, Peter’s fiancée, said: “These evil individuals have taken the love of my life from me and have left me totally devastated.

“Blue was a good and kind man. Individuals like these two need to realise the consequences of carrying knives. They have ended Blue’s life and ruined their own lives.”