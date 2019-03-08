Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts - including underwear - to his boss's teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts - including underwear - to his boss's teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

A Fen farm worker has been handed a suspended sentence after he was caught sending sexual messages and gifts to his boss's teenage daughter.

David Eames sent items, including chocolates and underwear, as well as sexual voice messages to his Cambridgeshire boss's daughter who was in her early teenage years.

The 55-year-old was employed for 10 weeks a year on a family-run farm in the Peterborough area when he became obsessed with the victim.

A court heard how, in 2016, Eames tried to engage in sexual conversation with her while they were travelling in a tractor together.

The following year he reportedly sent her a Valentines gift and an inappropriate card explaining his feelings for her.

After getting her mobile phone number, he began to send daily messages and voice notes starting on November 5 2018.

The victim, who was in a relationship, made it clear she wanted to be left alone and would report him to the police.

But he continued to contact her throughout the winter of 2018 and early 2019.

Eames repeatedly sent sexual messages and called the victim names such as "seductive dream girl".

He wrote he was in love with her and felt "electricity and magnetism" when their eyes met.

He also left sweets in a tractor cab for the victim and went to young farmers events to see her, once taking photographs of her without permission.

On June 26 of 2019 after the victim reported Eames to the police, officers attended Eames's home in Bourne where he was living with his mother.

They found a stash of wrapped gifts he hadn't yet sent to the victim.

Included in this were three notebooks in which he had written down every text message he had sent to her, all with dates and times.

Underwear Eames had intended to send to the victim for Valentine's Day was also found, with a sexual note.

Officers found a framed picture of a naked woman, with handwritten comments about the victim on it. In police interview Eames refused to speak.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, October 7 - after pleading guilty to harassment - Eames was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

DC Claire Lethbridge said: "Eames was an adult man preying on a child, repeatedly and insistently.

"The victim made it very clear she didn't want any of his attention but he did not stop."