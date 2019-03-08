Advanced search

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts - including underwear - to his boss's teenage daughter

PUBLISHED: 17:14 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 08 October 2019

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts - including underwear - to his boss's teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

A Fen farm worker has been handed a suspended sentence after he was caught sending sexual messages and gifts to his boss's teenage daughter.

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsFenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

David Eames sent items, including chocolates and underwear, as well as sexual voice messages to his Cambridgeshire boss's daughter who was in her early teenage years.

The 55-year-old was employed for 10 weeks a year on a family-run farm in the Peterborough area when he became obsessed with the victim.

A court heard how, in 2016, Eames tried to engage in sexual conversation with her while they were travelling in a tractor together.

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsFenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

The following year he reportedly sent her a Valentines gift and an inappropriate card explaining his feelings for her.

After getting her mobile phone number, he began to send daily messages and voice notes starting on November 5 2018.

The victim, who was in a relationship, made it clear she wanted to be left alone and would report him to the police.

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsFenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

But he continued to contact her throughout the winter of 2018 and early 2019.

Eames repeatedly sent sexual messages and called the victim names such as "seductive dream girl".

You may also want to watch:

He wrote he was in love with her and felt "electricity and magnetism" when their eyes met.

He also left sweets in a tractor cab for the victim and went to young farmers events to see her, once taking photographs of her without permission.

On June 26 of 2019 after the victim reported Eames to the police, officers attended Eames's home in Bourne where he was living with his mother.

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsFenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

They found a stash of wrapped gifts he hadn't yet sent to the victim.

Included in this were three notebooks in which he had written down every text message he had sent to her, all with dates and times.

Underwear Eames had intended to send to the victim for Valentine's Day was also found, with a sexual note.

Officers found a framed picture of a naked woman, with handwritten comments about the victim on it. In police interview Eames refused to speak.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, October 7 - after pleading guilty to harassment - Eames was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

DC Claire Lethbridge said: "Eames was an adult man preying on a child, repeatedly and insistently.

"The victim made it very clear she didn't want any of his attention but he did not stop."

Most Read

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘She is my little best friend’ – Plea to find mental health support dog to mum-of-three missing in Soham

Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Racegoer who nearly died at edge of track to thank those who saved his life

Critical care paramedic Neil Flowers (left) who attended Bob Burford at Fakenham Racecourse in March. Picture: EAAA

Sir Trevor McDonald to talk about his new book at Lighthouse Centre in Ely

Journalist and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald is coming to Ely on October 16 to talk about his new book. Picture: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists