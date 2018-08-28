Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake IDs in Witchford. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man who was discovered in Witchford with more than £3000 worth of cocaine, £1200 in cash and several fake ID’s has been jailed for three years.

The Road Policing Unit stopped the man, who is Albanian, in November.

Officers said it is “likely he will be deported” in a tweet on January 5.

@roadpoliceBCH tweeted: “An Albanian male stopped by us back in November in Witchford, and found in possession of more than £3000 worth of cocaine, over £1200 in cash, and several fraudulent id’s has been jailed for three years. It is likely he will also be deported. 351830/351297 @EastCambsCops”