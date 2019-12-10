Jail for burglar who stole £700 and pushed elderly man in the chest to fund drug habit

A burglar from Littleport who stole £700 from an elderly man's house before he returned and "pushed him in the chest" has been jailed for four years.

Barry Clark, of no fixed abode, targeted the 87-year-old victim when he was asked if he could change a £20 note at his home in Victoria Street, Littleport, on November 8.

After handing over the money, the 27-year-old asked for a drink but while the victim's back was turned he stole around £700 from the bedroom.

Clark returned to the man's home four days later (November 12) and pushed him in the chest when he opened the door.

He demanded the jar of money and pushed the man again before making off with more cash.

The victim reported the incidents to police and Clark was identified by CCTV.

Clark also stole two drills worth £180 from B&Q in Cambridge on October 29 and a number of scratch cards from One Stop shop in Ely.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (December 10) after pleading guilty to burglary, two counts of theft and burglary with violence.

Detective Constable Craig Mcpherson said: "Clark specifically targeted his victim the second time he visited, knowing that he was elderly and vulnerable. The sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions.

"In interview he admitted he stole to feed his drug habit. I hope he gets the support he needs while in prison."