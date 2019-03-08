Cambridgeshire teen Jade named ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity

A Cambridgeshire teenager diagnosed with a brain tumour has become a young ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Jade Asbury, 19, went for an eye test in June 2017 after experiencing problems with her vision following months of other symptoms, including unexplained weight loss and fatigue.

After undergoing MRI scans and further tests at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, it was revealed that Jade had three germinoma brain tumours, which affect around ten people every year in the UK.

She is now helping to raise awareness for the charity which funds research into the disease, as well as providing support to those affected by brain tumours.

Jade, a former College of West Anglia student who lives in Fordham with her mum Sarah, dad James and sister Rachel, said: "I started learning to drive when I turned 17.

"A few months later, I began to notice that I couldn't see road signs clearly until I was very close to them.

"Then when dad and I were out in the car one day, I drove over the kerb.

"He said: 'You need to get your eyes tested!'"

Jade underwent radiotherapy treatment and since then, scans have shown no sign of recurrence, although she will remain on medication for life because of damage caused to her pituitary gland.

Her mum Sarah said: "It's heartbreaking to think just how much effort she must have had to make just to try to function normally.

"We are so proud of her.

"She has walked through it all with her head held high."

Jade's new role includes raising awareness of HeadSmart, The Brain Tumour Charity's campaign to highlight the signs and symptoms of brain tumours in children and young people, as well as connecting with others affected by the disease at meet-ups organised by the charity.

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: "Her determination to do whatever she can to help others following her own experience of a brain tumour diagnosis and its impact is an inspiration to all of us at the charity and we are immensely grateful for her support."